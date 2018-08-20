Why it matters: If, like me, you find your hand/wrist achy and cramping after a long day of work, Logitech could a have a solution in the form of the MX Vertical—its first vertical mouse. It might look far from your standard mouse, but the company says it was designed with ergonomic experts to reduce forearm strain and wrist pressure.

Featuring a 57-degree angle, the MX Vertical’s handshake-like grip position can reduce muscular activity by up to 10 percent compared to a regular mouse, according to Logitech.

The MX vertical is compatible with a variety of hand sizes, and its texturized rubber surface should ensure there’s no slippage. Using such an unusual mouse after years of operating traditional peripherals means getting accustomed to it can take some time, but early reviews say it really does reduce the pains associated with excessive mouse use.

Logitech’s device features a 4000 DPI sensor and there’s a button on the top to switch between higher and lower settings. It charges via a USB Type-C port, and Logitech says it will work for a full four months when fully juiced. Connection to a PC is done through Bluetooth or Logitech’s Unifying Receiver USB dongle, or you can connect directly using the included USB Type-C cable. It also supports Logitech Flow, which lets users switch computers just by moving the mouse pointer to the end of the screen and allows the seamless transfer of text, image, and files.

A couple of caveats with the MX Vertical is that it’s obviously not going to be great for fast-action, first-person shooter games. And at $99.99, it’s not cheap—but if it helps relieve strain as well as it promises, that seems like a small price to pay.

The MX Vertical can be preordered today from Logitech’s website and ships in September.