Microsoft's influence has spread to many parts of the software industry over the years. Naturally, they dominate the desktop PC market with Windows, but they're also holding their own in the gaming scene.

However, Google is now helping the company spread its reach to the mobile market. According to a report from XDA Developers, Google engineers have finally patched a long-standing Bluetooth bug that prevented Xbox One controllers from working properly with smartphone titles.

As such, with the release of Android 9 "Pie," you'll finally be able to kick butt and take names in PUBG or Ark with a gamepad - the question is, would you really want to?

Sure, having a controller could give you an edge in mobile titles, but the experience likely won't be ideal. For example, you'd have to find a way to prop your phone up in a comfortable manner while also sitting close enough to the screen to make out the details.

Furthermore, if you already have an Xbox One controller, you probably also have an Xbox One console or a PC where you could be playing the games instead.

Regardless, if you're committed to taking your gamepad out for a mobile test drive, you'll be able to do so soon.

Not many games support the option as of writing, but with this bug finally patched, more developers will undoubtedly add controller compatibility to their titles in the coming months.