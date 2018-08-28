The big picture: Samsung has released two QLED monitors featuring Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. A single wire is all that is needed for power and data making it possible for several peripherals to be connected without cable clutter.

Following the release of two budget-friendly monitors at Gamescom, Samsung has pulled out two more monitors featuring Thunderbolt 3 connectivity with large 34-inch and 43-inch panels.

Utilizing Thunderbolt 3 allows for up to 40 Gbps of data to be sent to the monitor while simultaneously providing up to 85W of power for charging devices. The 34-inch CJ79 is a 3440x1440 ultra-wide with 21:9 aspect ratio. The larger CJ89 is 3840x1200 with a 32:10 aspect ratio. Curvature measures in at 1500R on the 34-inch model and 1800R on the 43-inch monitor.

Aside from the two USB-C ports used for Thunderbolt 3, the CJ79 has one HDMI, one DisplayPort, and two USB 3.0 ports. The only difference on the CJ89 is that there is one USB 3.0 port and two USB 2.0 ports.

Samsung's CJ79 uses Quantum Dot technology to achieve 125 percent coverage of the sRGB color space with a 3000:1 contrast ratio.

Both displays feature VA panels, but the main difference other than size lies in refresh rates and adaptive sync functionality. The CJ79 has a 100Hz panel and supports FreeSync. It has a response time of 4 milliseconds. On the contrary, the CJ89 has a 120Hz panel but does not have any variable refresh rate capabilities and a response time of 5 milliseconds.

Monitor standards for each are height adjustable with tilting and wall mount support. Only the CJ89 allows for stand swivel.

Samsung's latest QLED monitors with Thunderbolt 3 are available now in Europe. Worldwide availability is coming soon.