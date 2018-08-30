What just happened? Garmin’s latest activity tracker is getting some new smarts like sleep and energy level tracking to better compete with the Fitbits and Samsungs of the world.

Billed as Garmin’s most fashionable activity tracker to date, the new vivosmart 4 features a pulse ox sensor which measures blood oxygen saturation levels at night. Combined with advanced sleep monitoring to estimate light, deep and REM stages of sleep along with movement, the vivosmart 4 aims to help users gauge the quality of sleep they’re getting at night.

Dan Bartel, vice president of global consumer sales at Garmin, said sleep quality plays a critical role in your overall physical health, adding that poor sleep quality may contribute to the development of significant chronic conditions.

The vivosmart 4 also includes an innovative Body Battery feature. Through a combination of data gathered from heart rate variability, stress, sleep and activity, the wearable estimates your body’s energy level and presents it as a score. The higher your Body Battery number, the more likely your body is ready to be active whereas a lower number suggests you need to rest.

The wearable is safe for pool and shower use, Garmin says, and offers battery life of up to seven days between charges.

Garmin’s vivosmart 4 carries an MSRP of $129.99 and is available in multiple color combinations including berry with a gold bezel, azure blue with a silver bezel and black with a slate bezel.