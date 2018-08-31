Highly anticipated: As Google's October launch of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL draws near, new leaked photos of the Pixel 3 show off a design similar to the previous generation but with the expected modernized improvements.

The leaks just keep on coming for the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Now that we know just about all there is to know about the Pixel 3 XL, some new photos have surfaced that appear to be the regular size Pixel 3.

A 2160x1080 display measuring in at 5.5-inches and 2:1 aspect ratio cover a reasonable amount of the front face. Those hoping for a high refresh rate display will need to wait until next year or look elsewhere since Google is sticking with a 60Hz panel. Top and bottom bezels are not completely gone, but are a major improvement over the Pixel 2's massive chin and forehead. Although there is no way to confirm the photos are indeed legitimate, all of the images appear to match up to previous rumors.

Screenshots confirm the belief of two front facing 8MP cameras, the first of which may have a variable aperture from f/1.8 to f/2.2. As expected, the battery receives a small but noticeable increase to a 2,915mAh battery compared to the Pixel 2's 2,700mAh battery.

Other leaks suggest that the Pixel 3 will arrive with features new to the series such as wireless charging and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 processor. Moreover, Verizon may not be the only major carrier to sell the Pixel 3. Google may be in the midst of testing its latest devices for another provider.

Until October rolls around and Google officially announces the Pixel 3, we'll continue to sift through the leaks that keep appearing.