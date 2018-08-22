It's beginning to feel like we know virtually everything there is to know about Google's upcoming Pixel 3 smartphones - more information has leaked about the devices than virtually any other flagship smartphone of 2018.

Previous Pixel 3 leaks have revealed the XL variant's design, hardware specifications, benchmarking information, and even a potential October 4 release date.

Now, however, we're getting our first real glimpse of what appears to be the standard, non-XL Pixel 3, courtesy of Twitter user Khoroshev and website Rozetked - and it looks pretty good so far.

For starters, Google clearly isn't keen on abandoning the bottom bezel of its smartphones anytime soon - the handy gripping area is still present in the Pixel 3, and the speaker placement seems to be identical to the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

However, though the bottom bezel is intact, the device does feature a notch (albeit a smaller one than what we've seen on Apple's iPhone X), much like its larger XL cousin. From a hardware perspective, leaks suggest the device will launch with a speedy Snapdragon 845 processor and a 1440x2960p display.

As spotted by The Verge, Khoroshev posted a short video clip today showing off what appears to be wireless charging functionality in the Pixel 3.

Like the Pixel 3 XL, the Pixel 3 will ship with a pair of wired USB-C earbuds, and it won't feature a standard 3.5mm headphone jack. Rather, the device includes what seems to be a 3.5mm-to-USB-C adapter.

Image courtesy Rozetked via The Verge