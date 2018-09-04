Recap: Early reviews are already praising Insomniac's Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps. Devs just dropped a trailer for the first DLC featuring Black Cat. The expansion adds new story, enemies, and costumes to the core open-world sandbox.

Spider-Man: The City the Never Sleeps for PlayStation 4 still has a few more days before it releases, but Sony and developer Insomniac Games are already promoting the first DLC for the game with a new teaser.

The first chapter in the DLC lineup is titled “The Heist” and features Felicia Hardy aka Black Cat. The trailer didn’t reveal much except that Black Cat will be playing a game of cat and mouse — er, spider — with the web-slinger.

As you play the main game, you will discover clues left behind by Felicia ultimately leading you to find her. In addition to new missions, story, and challenges, The Heist will contain a new enemy faction and three new Spidey suits to unlock.

The Heist lands on October 23, a bit over a month after the launch of the main game. There are also two other DLCs to follow in succession on November and December called “Turf Wars” and “Silver Lining” respectively.

Each DLC will be priced at $10, but a bundle of all three can be had for $25, which is available now. Yeah, it’s only a $5 savings, but you can save an additional $5 if you purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes the base game, all DLC, and a physical Spider-Man pin.

Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps releases on September 7, 2018, for PS4. The Standard Edition is $60, and the Deluxe is $80.