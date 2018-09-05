Why it matters: Personal transportation solutions of the future will likely look vastly different than the cars on the road today. Namely, they’ll be far less personal thanks to the advent of autonomous driving technology. With an abundance of free time on our hands, it only makes sense to reconfigure futuristic rides to better cater to how we’ll use that newfound time.

Volvo’s 360c concept car perfectly epitomizes this idea, harnessing today’s unproductive travel time in a variety of ways. Specifically, Volvo presents four use cases for its 360c concept.

The first is a sleeping environment where the car’s interior is transformed into a bed. Imagine how much more convenient a red-eye drive would be in your own personal cabin compared to a red-eye flight through the airport.

Volvo is big on this use scenario. Mårten Levenstam, senior vice president of corporate strategy at Volvo Cars, said domestic air travel sounds great when you buy your ticket but it really isn’t. “The 360c represents what could be a whole new take on the industry. It could enable us to compete with the world’s leading aircraft makers.”

The 360c could also be used as a mobile office, allowing one or multiple people to get work done during their commute to and from the office. Or, if you’re on vacation with friends and family, the interior could make for an excellent lounge space. How about a night out on the town? Sure, the 360c can serve as a roving mobile entertainment arena for your crew.

Levenstam said Volvo is regarding the 360c as a conversation starter, one that will serve as the foundation for more ideas and answers about the future of autonomous driving as they learn more.