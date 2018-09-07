Why it matters: This marks the series’ first appearance on the Nintendo Switch. It may not be the version of the game Switch fans would have preferred but it's a start and demonstrates Square Enix's willingness to bring the franchise to the Switch

Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition, an abridged version of Final Fantasy XV for Android, iOS and Windows devices released earlier this year, is now available on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Furthermore, it’s coming soon to the Nintendo Switch.

The game retails for $29.99 on consoles although for a limited time (through September 13), you can grab it at a 40 percent discount which brings the price down to just $17.99. Square Enix published a launch trailer to go along with the new releases.

Nintendo probably planned on announcing the Switch port during its Nintendo Direct broadcast but if you recall, that got delayed at the last minute due to the earthquake that struck Hokkaido, Japan. Square Enix said in its press release that the version for Nintendo Switch will be available soon but didn’t provide a specific launch date.

The developer did confirm, however, that it’ll get the same 40 percent discount as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions when it launches.

The first Final Fantasy game debuted on the original Nintendo Entertainment System way back in 1987. New entries have followed on a regular basis ever since.