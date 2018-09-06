What just happened? Due to an earthquake, the Nintendo Direct presentation that was scheduled for 3pm PDT today has been postponed indefinitely.

The magnitude-6.7 shaker struck Hokkaido, Japan at 3:07 am Thursday morning according to AccuWeather. The quake caused several landslides in the northern part of the island burying homes. Heavy rains from the tail end of Typhoon Jebi that hit the mainland on Wednesday are hampering rescue efforts to dig out survivors.

CNN reports that at least seven people have been confirmed dead and more than 200 have been injured in the quake. Several regions are also dealing with blackouts leaving millions without power.

Due to the powerful earthquake in Hokkaido, Japan, we have decided to delay this week’s planned Nintendo Direct. We will provide a new time and date in the near future. Thank you for your understanding. pic.twitter.com/IITgJFtzub — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 6, 2018

Nintendo issued a statement this morning delaying its expected news of upcoming games out of respect for the victims of the quake.

“Due to the powerful earthquake in Hokkaido, Japan, we have decided to delay this week’s planned Nintendo Direct,” the company announced via Twitter. “We will provide a new time and date in the near future. Thank you for your understanding.”

The presentation was set to show off upcoming Switch and 3DS titles. While Nintendo never announces what it is going to talk about during Direct, the most likely suspects would have included new info on games such as Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Super Mario Party, and Fire Emblem: Three House among others. Today's show would have been Nintendo’s first public address on multiple games since its E3 keynote.

The company will not likely reschedule the 35-minute Nintendo Direct presentation until things settle down in Japan. We will update this article when a new date and time has been set.