Why it matters: Tesla wants to increase its Model 3 sales figures before the end of the third quarter, and that means getting the vehicles to customers as quickly as possible. To achieve this, the company has started “immediate deliveries” of the EVs on a “first come, first served” basis.

The news comes from website Electrek, which writes that Tesla is emailing day-one reservation holders to inform them that a limited number of Model 3 rear-wheel-drive cars are available for immediate delivery.

“As a first-day reservation holder, you’re invited to take advantage of this opportunity on a first-come, first-served basis. We will be extending this invitation to addition Model 3 reservation holders on Monday, September 10,” it states.

Exactly how many Model 3s Tesla has available through this offer is unknown. It’s noted that the company has been producing batches of the RWD car that aren’t custom-made for specific customers. The company will hope some reservation holders are willing to take a Model 3 that isn’t configured the way they want—a compromise that means they can pick the car up straight away.

The emails were also sent to those waiting for the $35,000 base model of the car, which isn’t due until next year. Should these customers be willing to spend a bit more, they could grab a Model 3 right now.

Tesla is aiming to produce 50,000 – 55,000 Model 3s this third quarter. Back in July, it was reported that production outpaced the company’s two other vehicles for the first time. In the remaining days of the second quarter, it finally managed to hit its goal of manufacturing 5000 Model 3 sedans in a week. It now appears that the company is going all out to get the cars into customers’ hands.