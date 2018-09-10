In brief: Seagate has added 14TB drives to all of their well known product lines. Higher capacity hard drives are still a need until solid state storage becomes drastically less expensive.

Solid state drives are still declining in price, but bulk storage solutions are still dominated by traditional mechanical drives. Today Seagate is introducing a handful of 14TB hard drives to meet the needs of consumers and enterprise users.

If you have a need for 14TB drives, chances are network attached storage is being used. The IronWolf and IronWolf Pro drives have been specially purposed for NAS installation. Advanced power management features, error recovery control, and rotational vibration sensors help enhance performance while maintaining reliability.

All IronWolf Pro hard drives come with Seagate's 2-year data recovery services so that if a premature drive failure does occur, there is still a small level of protection in place against data loss.

System builders are likely very familiar with Seagate's BarraCuda line. The 14TB BarraCuda Pro is intended for use in desktop workstations and directly attached storage. Transfer rates of up to 250 MB/s are possible. Debuting as the largest cache available, a multi-tier 256MB cache keeps performance up.

For security conscious buyers, the SkyHawk 14TB is targeting surveillance and video recording applications. Intended for 24/7 use, the SkyHawk drive is able to store thousands of hours of HD video from up to 64 cameras.

In the enterprise sector, Seagate has introduced the Exos X14 to increase storage density in rack setups. Arriving in a compact 3.5-inch form factor, the Exos X14 provides a 40 percent increase in storage density over 10TB drives while also offering a 10 percent weight reduction since it is helium filled.

Exos X14 drives have always-on hardware encryption that meets FIPS 140-2, Level 2 security certification as well as ISO/EIC 15408 compliance. Encryption is seamlessly performed by the drive without any interruption in performance.

Seagate's lineup of 14TB drives is available now. The IronWolf and IronWolf Pro start at $529.99 and $599.99 respectively. A 14TB BarraCuda Pro will set you back $579.99. The SkyHawk 14TB is $509.99 while the Exos X14 is $614.99.