The big picture: OnePlus is expected to unveil its OnePlus 6T in October. With it, the Galaxy Note 9, a second-gen Razer Phone and new iPhones soon to hit the market, there should be no shortage of cutting-edge devices to choose from this holiday season.

The OnePlus 6T will be the first handset from Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus to feature a fingerprint reader embedded in its display.

A OnePlus representative confirmed the feature in an e-mail to CNET, noting that it originally intended to introduce the technology in the OnePlus 5T but pushed it back to the OnePlus 6T because it wasn’t quite mature enough at the time.

The tech, dubbed Screen Unlock, reduces the number of steps needed to unlock the phone, the rep said. “By adding this feature as an addition to other display unlocking options such as Face Unlock, users will have options to unlock the display in a way that is most efficient for them.”

Adding the feature meant implementing a few design changes. Namely, the 6T is 0.45mm thicker and the internal hardware had to be rearranged. The rear of the phone will look a bit more streamlined, we’re told, since it no longer houses the fingerprint sensor.

The OnePlus 6T is also rumored to feature three rear-facing cameras and an affordable (at least, by today’s flagships) $550 price tag. There will be a notch, rumors indicate, although it won't be nearly as pronounced as the ones we've seen on competing devices like the iPhone X. An announcement is expected sometime next month meaning the device should go on sale in time for the holidays, perhaps around November 20.