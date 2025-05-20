Google guarantees seven years of OS upgrades and security patches for its Pixel phones. As the brain behind Android, Google's updates are as prompt as Apple's iOS patches. The Google Pixel 9a has been hailed for being almost as good as the Pixel 9 at $300 less, but in reality the difference is often just $100. In this case, it helps to know what the other differences are.

The 6.3-inch, 1080p, 120Hz display is almost identical, offering the same 20:9 aspect ratio. The Pixel 9a's battery is slightly bigger at a typical 5,100mAh versus 4,700mAh, but the Pixel 9 offers wireless charging that's twice as fast, and the ability to charge other devices wirelessly.

The Pixel 9a's 48MP main camera (taking 12MP photos) sounds similar to the Pixel 9's 50MP, but the pixels are significantly smaller and capture less light. For the same reason, the Pixel 9a's 13MP front camera isn't better than the Pixel 9's 10.5MP, especially as it doesn't offer auto-focus. However, the biggest difference is the ultrawide camera, where the Pixel 9 uses a 48MP sensor to capture 12MP photos, and the Pixel 9a offers a much smaller 13MP sensor.

Both phones include the Tensor G4 processor and 256GB of storage, but the Pixel 9 has 12GB of RAM rather than just 8GB, which allows for two extra AI features: Pixel Screenshots scans your screen captures for information you may need later, and Call Notes can transcribe and summarize your phone conversations. The Pixel 9 also supports Wi-Fi 7, and G5 mmWave.

What makes the Pixel line stand out is the editing tools offered by the Tensor SoC. Audio Magic Eraser is useful for removing background noise from videos. Magic Editor allows to move, resize and remove people and objects in photos.

'Best Take' allows you to combine faces from different times into the same photo – a feature that was actually introduced by BlackBerry in 2013. Add Me does the same, but with people's entire body.

Auto Frame can not only crop photos, but also expand them using AI, and Reimagine completely replaces the photo's background. All of this may sound unethical, but the era of photos being more reliable than drawings is over anyway.

If you prefer raw horsepower and a bigger display over optimized software and AI photo features, then the OnePlus 13R is a good alternative. For $600 you get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The 6.8-inch display features a non-standard width of 1264p and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone offers a large 6,000mAh battery and exceptional 80W wired charging (55W with the standard, included charger). Four years of OS updates and six years of security updates are long enough at this price point.

The main camera can save 50MP photos, but those can look under-exposed compared to the default 12.5MP. The same is true for the telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. The selfie camera takes 16MP photos. The 8MP ultrawide lens is functional, but nothing more. Other than that, the phone's main drawbacks are mediocre water resistance and lack of mmWave support.

In our previous phone buying guides, we'd recommend two-year-old iPhone models over the outdated iPhone SE as the cheapest option for most Apple fans. In 2025, Apple made things simpler, discontinuing both in favor of the iPhone 16e.

The 16e is $200 cheaper than the iPhone 16 with the same storage (starting at 128GB), but how does it compare?

It has the same display as the iPhone 14, with a bigger notch that's attached to the top of the 6.1-inch screen. The ring/silent switch has been replaced with the programmable Action button. The iPhone 16e has the same A18 processor with 8GB of RAM and Apple Intelligence support, but with four active graphics units instead of five.

The most visible difference is the lack of the ultrawide lens. Other than that, it doesn't offer mmWave, and the iPhone 16e supports Qi wireless charging rather than the faster MagSafe.