Something to look forward to: The Tokyo Game Show is fast approaching and developers have been slipping out previews left and right. Sega has released two trailers today for a new IP called “Judge Eyes.”

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, the developer behind the Yakuza series, is working on the title for the PlayStation 4. Sega highlighted the game during its PlayStation Lineup Tour. The title for the game is a little up in the air right now. Sega America is calling it Project JUDGE, which is says is a working title. However, the studio calls it Judge Eyes.

Regardless of the final name of the game, judging from the trailer (above) it will be a thriller heavily reliant on the story. That is not to say that it will be entirely narrative-driven like titles from Quantic Dream.

The trailer below is in Japanese, but it shows off a good portion of the gameplay elements. It seems more like a mashup of several genres incorporating point-and-click, quick-time events (QTE), stealth, Yakuza-style fighting, and even pinball and runner mini games.

Players assume the role of Takayuki Yagami — a lawyer tasked with defending a man accused of murdering his girlfriend. During his investigation, he will discover that there is way more to the killing than the authorities suspect.

Players will have to use their wits to tail suspects, gather evidence, and confront persons of interest. They will have disguises at their disposal as well as a smartphone camera for capturing incriminating images to be used as either evidence or leverage during interrogations. There is even one scene in the gameplay trailer showing that players will have access to a drone for snapping photos in hard-to-reach places.

Judge Eyes is expected to launch in Japan this December with a western release to follow in 2019, but an exact release date for either region has not yet been nailed down.