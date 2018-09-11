Why it matters: AMD has announced a couple of new quad-core processors—the Ryzen 5 2500X and the Ryzen 3 2300X—but don’t expect to be able to buy them for your new build: the CPUs are exclusive to system integrators (SIs) and OEM partners.

The Ryzen 2500X is a 4-core/8-thread processor with a base clock of 3.6GHz and a boosted frequency of 4.0GHz. It features 10MB of Smart Prefetch cache and a 65W TDP. The Ryzen 3 2300X, meanwhile, lacks SMT support, meaning it has four cores and four threads. It also has 10MB of total cache, a 65W TDP, and is clocked at 3.5-4.0GHz.

While integrated graphics are absent, both the chips support AMD’s Precision Boost Overdrive feature, allowing improved all-core overclocking performance, along with Precision Boost 2 and XFR 2. They’re based on the latest Zen+ architecture, are built on the 12nm process, and support DDR4-2933.

AMD says both chips outperform their previous-gen counterparts by 8 to 10 percent in single and multi-threaded workloads. They work on a single CCX (core complex), rather than being made up of two quad-core dies with two cores disabled on each die. This improves system latency but means the cache size is now smaller.

Only being available within prebuilt systems, at least initially, is different to what we’re used to, but AMD says the chips' exclusivity is so OEMs and SIs can “develop their own unique and attractive systems that target consumers who want an off-the-shelf gaming, family, or SFF desktop PC."

One the first systems to feature the CPUs is Acer’s Nitro 50-100, which is available from $899. More companies are expected to offer the chips within their PCs soon.