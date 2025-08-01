Rumor mill: The PlayStation 6 is unlikely to launch within the next two years, but multiple leaks have revealed key details. Some leaked spec sheets claim the console will use an AMD APU codenamed 'Orion,' while a separate rumor suggests a possible PS6 handheld featuring an AMD APU called 'Canis.'

YouTube channel Moore's Law Is Dead claims to have obtained partial spec sheets for both consoles from a leaked AMD presentation. The leak suggests the PS6's Orion processor will include 40 to 48 RDNA 5 Compute Units and eight Zen 6 cores clocked up to 3GHz. The console reportedly targets a 160W TBP – lower than the PS5's 190 – 220W range.

If accurate, the leak suggests the PS6 could ship with fewer Compute Units than the PS5 Pro, which carries an RDNA 2 GPU with 60 CUs. Even so, the PS6's RDNA 5 GPU will likely outperform the Pro's, as RDNA 5's higher IPC should deliver far more power per Compute Unit than RDNA 2.

According to the leak, the PS6 will use GDDR7 video memory – an upgrade over the PS5 Pro's GDDR6. The newer technology should deliver higher bandwidth, boosting performance by increasing data transfer rates and reducing latency. The leak also claims the PS6 will provide triple the rasterization performance of the PS5 and roughly double that of the PS5 Pro.

Moore's Law Is Dead claims the next-gen console will deliver significantly better ray tracing performance than the PS5 Pro's PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) upscaling algorithm currently offers. Sony has confirmed plans to update the technology with advanced features next year, making it likely the new console will include the updated software.

PlayStation 6 production should start by mid-2027, with a launch planned for later that year or early 2028. Sony has yet to set pricing, but gamers hope the company will keep the standard PS5's $499 MSRP.

Meanwhile, the rumored PlayStation handheld's Canis APU is said to feature four Zen 6C cores clocked up to 2.2GHz and between 12 and 20 RDNA 5 Compute Units. It will include LPDDR5X-7500 memory on a 128-bit bus. Sony reportedly aims for a 15W TBP with this model.

The leaked AMD presentation behind this report dates back to 2023, so take it with a grain of salt. Some details may change before the PS6 enters production. Still, it offers the clearest glimpse yet into Sony's plans for its next-gen console.