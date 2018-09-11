Product update: Tesla is bringing back its wireless charger for smartphones with a slightly more reasonable price. Early adopters will enjoy the same discount via refunds made.

In an era where removable batteries are now a rarity, external battery banks have become a valuable accessory for when outlets are not available. Tesla has just begun telling customers that purchased its battery bank with wireless charging that it will be offering a discount.

By producing a higher volume of units, Tesla is able to lower the pricing on its battery bank. After debuting in August for $65 with very underwhelming specs, the 6,000 mAh battery will drop down to $49. Those who purchased at the original price will be receiving refunds to their original payment method in the coming weeks.

@verge tipline @nickstatt check out the cut in cost and refunds for Tesla's phone charger. Still not an Anker, but pretty sweet move pic.twitter.com/n9WG6xHPIs — Jᴀʀᴇᴅ Hᴀssᴏɴ (@JaredEzz) September 10, 2018

Notably, Tesla's wireless charging station for phones also can only output 5W. Several flagships are capable of accepting 7.5W including the iPhone 8 and iPhone X when running iOS 11.2 or later.

Despite having a USB-C and USB-A port for charging, there are still many other battery banks available with far superior capacity and output if you can forego wireless charging. RAVPower has proven to offer a good value as an alternative to Anker with options exceeding 20,000 mAh and supporting Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0.

Clearly Tesla is expecting hardcore fans to pay a premium for their product. The Tesla Powerbank is also still for sale at $45 for a 3,350 mAh battery with integrated lightning cable and detachable Micro USB. Even though there are far better options available, there will likely still be many orders made by collectors and enthusiasts.