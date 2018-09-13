WTF?! As demonstrated by the methods it used to get people onto Windows 10, Microsoft isn’t averse to using shady tactics when pushing its products. Now, Redmond appears to be at it again, after a Windows 10 pop-up test was discovered that advised users to choose Edge over other browsers.

Users found that trying to install a third-party browser that doesn’t come from Microsoft’s stable brought the message: “You already have Microsoft Edge − the safer, faster browser for Windows 10.” They were offered two options: ‘Open Microsoft Edge’, and ‘Install Anyway’.

The pop-up is part of Window's ‘Apps & Features’ setting, according to Windows Central. This is normally set to the default option of “install apps from anywhere,” but when the Windows 10 Update arrives in October, it will be changed to “show me app recommendations.”

Unsurprisingly, the company has received a huge amount of criticism over the message. Ironically, trying to shove Edge down people’s throats is making them dislike the browser even more. However, it appears that Microsoft took note of the negative feedback and confirmed that this particular pop-up was only a test.

“We've tested this functionality with Insiders only - The Windows Insider Program enables Microsoft to test different features, functionality and garner feedback before rolling out broadly. Customers remain in control and can choose the browser of their choice,” said a company spokesperson.

Mozilla wasn’t too pleased with Microsoft's message, sending out a tweet that read “Choice is better without the serious side-eye.”

NetMarketShare has Chrome dominating the browser market with a 65.21 percent share, followed by Internet Explorer on 10.68 percent, Firefox with 9.76 percent, and Edge on 4.3 percent. Some analysts say Edge’s share has fallen over the last year, so maybe Microsoft needs all the help it can get.

Back in 2016, Microsoft admitted that its malware-like Windows 10 upgrade tricks went “too far.” A reference to the Get Windows 10 (GWX) pop-up in which the red ‘x’ was used to give consent rather than cancel the message.