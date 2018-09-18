Smart TVs are all the rage now, and the tech industry has been quick to develop products to suit that trend. Virtual assistants like Alexa have been integrated into the devices, and third-party app developers have created smart TV-optimized versions of their software.

One TV-focused product few could have seen coming is Logitech's upcoming, aptly-named K600 TV Keyboard. The K600 does pretty much what you'd expect - it combines the convenience of a standard remote with the utility of a dedicated keyboard.

This hybrid functionality should let you maneuver through menus, scroll through pages, and type lengthy URLs or messages with relative ease.

As anybody who regularly plays console games knows, typing using a directional pad or joystick can be a pretty frustrating and time-consuming experience. By letting you type as you would on an actual computer, the K600 could eliminate those issues for many.

The K600 is completely wireless, and it features rounded, chiclet-style keys instead of the standard square-shaped keys you'd see on a normal keyboard. It also contains a sizable touchpad, which will presumably be used to scroll through pages or control on-screen cursors.

As far as technical specifications go, the keyboard will be about 14 inches long, it will have a "15-meter wireless range," and it will feature 12 months of battery life.

The K600 also connects via Bluetooth, so it's not limited to use with your smart TV. You can connect it to your Android or iOS-based smartphone, as well as your Mac or Windows PC, at any time.

If you want to snag the K600 for yourself, you can pre-order it now for $69.99, and you should receive it sometime in October. Not sure if your smart TV will be compatible? Logitech has launched a helpful "Compatibility Check" tool to help you figure that out.