What just happened? A collection of Sega's classic Genesis games has been available on other platforms for a while now but they'll finally be making their way to the Switch in December complete with modern upgrades like online multiplayer and save functionality.

Sega ahead of the annual Tokyo Games Show announced a 50+ classic game bundle heading to the Nintendo Switch this winter.

The aptly-named Sega Genesis Classics bundle (known as the Sega Mega Drive collection in Europe) packs several fan favorites including Sonic the Hedgehog, Streets of Rage, ToeJam & Earl and Virtua Fighter 2, just to name a few.

Sega launched a similar bundle for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One earlier this year. The bundle is also available for the PC over on Steam (and has been since 2010) priced at $29.99. GameStop is accepting pre-orders for the Switch version priced at $29.99 which it says will launch on December 7, 2018.

The complete list of Sega Genesis Classics in the bundle is as follows courtesy of Polygon:

Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle

Alien Soldier

Alien Storm

Altered Beast

Beyond Oasis

Bio-Hazard Battle

Bonanza Bros.

Columns

Columns 3: Revenge of Columns

Comix Zone

Crack Down

Decap Attack

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Dynamite Headdy

ESWAT: City Under Siege

Fatal Labyrinth

Flicky

Gain Ground

Galaxy Force 2

Golden Axe

Golden Axe 2

Golden Axe 3

Gunstar Heroes

Kid Chameleon

Landstalker

Light Crusader

Phantasy Star 2

Phantasy Star 3: Generations of Doom

Phantasy Star 4: The End of the Millenium

Ristar

Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi

Shining in the Darkness

Shining Force

Shining Force 2

Shinobi 3: Return of the Ninja Master

Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sonic 3D Blast

Sonic Spinball

Space Harrier 2

Streets of Rage

Streets of Rage 2

Streets of Rage 3

Super Thunder Blade

Sword of Vermilion

The Revenge of Shinobi

ToeJam & Earl

ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron

Vectorman

VectorMan 2

Virtua Fighter 2