Sega Genesis Classics bundle arrives on the Nintendo Switch this winter
What just happened? A collection of Sega's classic Genesis games has been available on other platforms for a while now but they'll finally be making their way to the Switch in December complete with modern upgrades like online multiplayer and save functionality.
Sega ahead of the annual Tokyo Games Show announced a 50+ classic game bundle heading to the Nintendo Switch this winter.
The aptly-named Sega Genesis Classics bundle (known as the Sega Mega Drive collection in Europe) packs several fan favorites including Sonic the Hedgehog, Streets of Rage, ToeJam & Earl and Virtua Fighter 2, just to name a few.
Sega launched a similar bundle for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One earlier this year. The bundle is also available for the PC over on Steam (and has been since 2010) priced at $29.99. GameStop is accepting pre-orders for the Switch version priced at $29.99 which it says will launch on December 7, 2018.
The complete list of Sega Genesis Classics in the bundle is as follows courtesy of Polygon:
- Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
- Alien Soldier
- Alien Storm
- Altered Beast
- Beyond Oasis
- Bio-Hazard Battle
- Bonanza Bros.
- Columns
- Columns 3: Revenge of Columns
- Comix Zone
- Crack Down
- Decap Attack
- Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- Dynamite Headdy
- ESWAT: City Under Siege
- Fatal Labyrinth
- Flicky
- Gain Ground
- Galaxy Force 2
- Golden Axe
- Golden Axe 2
- Golden Axe 3
- Gunstar Heroes
- Kid Chameleon
- Landstalker
- Light Crusader
- Phantasy Star 2
- Phantasy Star 3: Generations of Doom
- Phantasy Star 4: The End of the Millenium
- Ristar
- Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
- Shining in the Darkness
- Shining Force
- Shining Force 2
- Shinobi 3: Return of the Ninja Master
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Sonic 3D Blast
- Sonic Spinball
- Space Harrier 2
- Streets of Rage
- Streets of Rage 2
- Streets of Rage 3
- Super Thunder Blade
- Sword of Vermilion
- The Revenge of Shinobi
- ToeJam & Earl
- ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron
- Vectorman
- VectorMan 2
- Virtua Fighter 2
