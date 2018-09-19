Grand Theft Auto V was a massive success, primarily due to the ongoing revenue developer Rockstar Games reaps from the game's GTA Online mode. However, the mode's popularity arguably came at the cost of the single player experience: teased DLC never materialized, and many of the features GTA Online has received over time haven't been implemented into the core game.

For better or worse, Rockstar could be looking to repeat history with its upcoming open-world western title Red Dead Redemption 2. Ahead of its launch on October 26, the company has announced a few early details about a mode it calls "Red Dead Online."

The announcement doesn't discuss much, but it does promise an evolution of the "classic multiplayer experience" present in the first Red Dead Redemption game, as well as a focus on a strong narrative, as well as solid competitive and cooperative gameplay.

Furthermore, Rockstar's words heavily imply that Red Dead Online will essentially be a live service, much like GTA: Online is.

That means players can look forward to "constant updates and adjustments" intended to "grow and evolve" the experience. In other words, you can probably expect to see a healthy amount of microtransactions in the upcoming mode to fund ongoing development.

A few vague gameplay details aside, Rockstar's announcement also contained a launch date for Red Dead Online - the company says that it will arrive in November, taking the form of a public beta.

Personally, while I wish Rockstar the best of luck with their online endeavors, I probably won't play the mode myself. As a singleplayer fan, I'm sad to see the developer dedicate so many of its resources to online, service-based gameplay with their titles.

Regardless, if you want to get your hands on Red Dead Online, it'll be free to play, provided you pick up a copy of Red Dead Redemption 2. You can pre-order the game right now for the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, with a price tag of $59.99.