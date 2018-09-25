Bottom line: Tinder's latest feature, borrowed from bitter rival Bumble, is designed to help women feel safer on its platform. Even with this extra layer of security, it's important to exercise caution and common sense when using such apps.

Tinder is trialing a new feature in India that gives women the upper hand when perusing for mates.

Borrowing a page from Bumble’s playbook, the My Move option in the settings menu allows women to be the first to start a conversation after both parties have right-swiped each other.

According to Reuters, Tinder has been testing the feature in the region for several months and will roll it out globally if the experiment proves successful.

India is Tinder’s largest market in Asia thanks in large part to an emerging class of young, wealthy citizens in cosmopolitan cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru. The region is also Tinder’s “chattiest” market as daters in India use the app’s messaging feature more often than those in other areas.

Taru Kapoor, the general manager of Match Group in India (Match Group owns Tinder and several other dating apps), said they are focused on making the dating experience feel safer for women.

Whether or not the new feature is able to accomplish that goal is unclear. It’ll certainly cut down on the overall volume of introductory messages sent on the platform but one extra layer of security can only do so much. After all, creeps are still creeps, regardless of who makes the first move.