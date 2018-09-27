Forward-looking: Remember the futuristic phone with the popup camera? Oppo is back to update the more consumer friendly version of the Find X with a casual 10GB of memory. Although it may not matter today how much memory your phone has, there will be a point in the future where we all wonder how 10GB could possibly be enough.

Ever since Chinese manufacturers started getting serious about competing with the big names, there has become an abundance of less expensive smartphones with only minor compromises. Now we are seeing new features popping up in China before they are available to the rest of the world.

BBK Electronics is not the household name that Apple or Samsung is, but they have shipped more smartphones than either of the two in several countries. Perhaps better known are their brands of Oppo and Vivo, where Oppo is the parent of OnePlus.

Vivo was rumored to be working on the Xplay 7 with 10GB of memory and a 4K display, but these rumblings might have turned out to be too good to be true since the phone is still unreleased several months later. Asus also was allegedly toying with the idea of stuffing 10GB of RAM into the ROG Phone.

The numbers game of specifications appears to now be lead by Oppo based on a TENAA listing of the Find X. A listing on the Chinese certification site indicates that a manufacturer intends to actually produce a device for sale. An original variant of the Find X contains 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. A new updated model will come with 10GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Although many reviewers are saying that specs don't matter in 2018, at some point a gap will form between manufacturers that have pushed the edge and those that have not. Oppo's Find X features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 2340x1080 resolution. A 25MP front-facing camera and 16MP + 20MP dual camera setup on the back fits right in to the Chinese market.

Other notable internals include a 3730mAh battery with fast charging support and a Snapdragon 845 processor. Oppo is still running Android 8.1 but will likely update to 9.0 at some point in the future.

Pricing is not for the feint of heart at $727 for the base model with 8GB RAM + 128GB of storage. An increase in storage to 256GB may cost around $873 while the flagship option with all the memory is set for near $1,163. Prices in local currency are ¥4999, ¥5999, and ¥7999 respectively. Buying a Find X outside of China may cost you even more.