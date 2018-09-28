Hilarious Japanese CG crime recreation shows a vandal's mad MMA skills
Man arrested for practicing his martial arts on traffic cones, bikes, and car mirrorsBy Cal Jeffrey
Crime reality shows have been a thing for quite some time now. Live PD is a reality show that is catching on in the US, but real crime TV shows are not exclusively an American phenomena.
One of Japan's largest television networks, TV Asahi has a show called Rettou Keisatsu Sousamou: The Tsuiseki (Archipelago Police Investigation: The Pursuit). The producers give the program a bit of flair by adding computer generated recreations of the crimes being investigated.
いやいやいやいや（笑）これは絶対ウソやん！編集した人絶対ストリートファイター好きやん#列島警察捜査網 pic.twitter.com/ya1KfVAi8M— HIDETO@Beauty&Beast (@blkhideto) September 27, 2018
Perhaps I'm missing something in the translation, but from the redering above, I would guess the show to be a comedy rather than a straight-faced crime program. Practicing one's ninjitsu on bicycles is not my idea of a serious crime, but it sure is funny.
