Something to look forward to: Red Dead Redemption 2 has been in development for years and the level of polish on the game certainly shows. Expect Rockstar to take home a massive haul of trophies during awards season with this one (and a Brink's truck full of money).

Red Dead Redemption 2 promises to be Rockstar’s most ambitious open-world project to date. Judging by what we’ve seen and heard thus far, the publisher has very likely achieved that goal – impressive considering the possibilities that games like Grand Theft Auto V already afford.

Rockstar on Monday dropped part two of its official gameplay video series, delving deeper into the frontier that gamers will soon be able to experience first-hand. Like GTA and other pioneers of yesteryear (fishing in Ocarina of Time, anyone?), what looks to make Red Dead Redemption 2 so compelling is the sheer amount of side quests and mindless activities one can engage in.

It’s almost overwhelming and makes you wonder how the development team could have possibly crammed so much to do into a single game (then again, it does require over 100GB of hard drive space).

Indeed, one could easily forget about the main mission entirely and have just as much fun – if not more – exploring the countryside and partaking in various “everyday” activities like fishing, playing cards, deciding what to wear, whether or not to shave, taking in a show, dancing and so on. It’s this aspect of the game that I’m personally looking forward to the most.

The trailer also highlights some of the more nefarious activities Arthur can get involved in such as heists, loansharking and bounties. The enhanced Dead Eye targeting system, which will progress in stages, is also briefly touched on.

Red Dead Redemption 2 launches on October 26 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.