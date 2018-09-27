Why it matters: 1TB hard drives seemed absolutely massive just a few years ago but with the size of blockbuster games continuing to push the envelope, serious gamers will almost certainly have to add expandable storage soon or later.

Sony recently announced a Red Dead Redemption 2 PlayStation 4 Pro bundle. Set to launch on the same day as Rockstar’s highly anticipated game (October 26), the bundle is admittedly a bit underwhelming as it only includes a copy of the game with a standard-issue console rather than a themed machine (although you do essentially get the game for free).

Now thanks to a recent listing on Target and some astute readers, we have some additional details to share regarding the game.

A close look at the fine print on the bundle image reveals that PlayStation 4 Pro players will need to allocate a minimum of 105GB of storage space for the game. Furthermore, it’s also stated that the game’s online mode will support up to 32 players and that select online content will be exclusive to the PlayStation 4 for a period of 30 days.

Red Dead Redemption 2’s online multiplayer mode is set to launch as a public beta in November and will likely rival GTA Online in terms of popularity (and how much money it generates).

Recent hands-on gameplay impressions of Red Dead Redemption 2 have been overwhelming positive with early players praising Rockstar’s incredible attention to detail.