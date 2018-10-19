Love working with computers and the latest technology? Consider developing a career as a professional network engineer. You'll be working with cutting-edge computing programs to redefine what's considered possible in Cloud development and virtual networks. Let The Cisco Networking & Cloud Computing Certification Bundle guide you to landing a lucrative job with 100+ hours of world-class training.

This Cisco networking and cloud-centric bundle includes 6 courses on everything that an aspiring network engineer should know. Starting with Windows PowerShell, you'll master the basics of writing rich and powerful scripts for data storage, condition checks, and more. Moving on, you'll have the opportunity to manage services in Microsoft Azure.

Once you feel comfortable with the fundamentals, you'll get firsthand training in CCNA Routing and Switching, which is Cisco's vaunted certification program. While learning all about routing, switching, and connectivity, you'll also be training to pass Cisco's certification exams. Research shows that network engineer professionals with Cisco network administration certifications earn 9% higher salaries than their peers.

Get started with your next career today with The Cisco Networking & Cloud Computing Certification Bundle. For a limited time, this 6-course bundle will only cost you $39. That's 96% off the original price of $1200!

Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.