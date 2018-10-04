In context: The first Tuesday of the month is traditionally the day that Sony posts the PlayStation Plus freebies of the month. Last Tuesday was no exception as Friday the 13th and Laser League were put up on the PS+ page in the store.

However, in what can only be described as an “oops” on Sony’s part, this morning it briefly posted a graphic showing Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition and Yakuza Kiwami as the games for November. The image is supposed to act as an ad for PlayStation Plus, as you can see on the subscription page which now shows October’s games.

It is still possible for Sony to change its mind, and offer something else next month, but it does not seem likely that it would. It usually offers up games that need a little more exposure to drum up interest. Developers probably expect to see these games posted and would likely frown on last minute changes.

PlayStation site listing Yakuza Kiwami & Bulletstorm for PS+ November https://t.co/UqKhsLUy96 pic.twitter.com/iadTTkDMhS — Wario64 (@Wario64) October 4, 2018

October’s headliners were, at least in my opinion, boring. Laser League and Friday the 13th, just don't appeal to me. However, there were three hidden gems offered gratis that I gladly added to my library.

The old-school cyberpunk adventure 2064: Read Only Memories is a fun little throwback to the 1980s and 90s adventure games like Gabriel Knight and Rise of the Dragon. Although it initially launched in 2015 on PC, developer MidBoss went with a retro 16-bit graphical style.

For a more comedic kick Rocketbirds 2: Evolution is available for free. I have not played it or its predecessor Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken, but it looked funny, so I figured I’d snag it.

The third freebie (or fifth if you want to include the lame headliners) is called The Bridge. It is an indy title that has gained a bit of praise and some criticism. It is a puzzle game done in black-and-white. Graphically it resembles M.C. Escher drawings and looks pretty bizarre. Editors' number one complaint about the game was its price. I think free fixes that problem.

Those should keep me busy enough until next month when (barring any change-ups) I’ll get my hands on Yakuza Kiwamin and Bulletstorm.