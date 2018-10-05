Highly anticipated: Google's Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are almost here, but there is still plenty of time for some trolling. The official Made By Google Instagram page has shared some pictures just to rile up the crowd.

At this point it would be hard to believe that Google has not allowed the seemingly endless number of leaks of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. To add fuel to the fire, Google has shared some photos to Instagram that answer no questions and only promote speculation.

First up is the Google Pixel Mini teaser. Apparently Google has caught wind of the fact that there are rumors of a smaller Pixel device. Instead of just ignoring speculation as per industry norms, Google decided it would be fun to make some extra small models that appear to be 3D printed.

In the caption Google says, "We have a feeling the next one will be a bit bigger than this," likely referring to the Pixel 3 XL or just the fact that the phone will in fact be larger than the 1-inch model pictured.

Aside from the complete trolling efforts, the next photo could actually be a hint at a legitimate feature. Since we know that the Pixel 3 will have dual front-facing cameras, there has been speculation of a "Super Selfie" mode that could take advantage of having a second camera.

To the rumors, Google says, "Sorry Internet — no comment," and recommends joining the live stream of the launch event on October 9.

With just a few days left before the official reveal, there is wonder as to whether Google will have anything left to surprise us with. For those who have been following along with all of the leaks, expect other hardware to take the spotlight away from the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL on Tuesday. Even with all the hardware leaks, there could be plenty of software hidden away that has not yet been made public.