Bottom line: Series 4 Apple Watch owners will want to update their watches before November 4 to avoid boot loop and crashing problems associated with the Infograph face.

Some owners of Apple's Series 4 Watch are having problems with continuous cycles of rebooting because of a problem with daylight savings time. Ironically, the main purpose of a watch is to keep time yet this is exactly where the problem lies. Apple's watch cannot handle the one hour time change appropriately.

Strangely enough, this is not Apple's first time having problems with daylight savings time. Going all the way back to iOS 4 in late 2010, iPhone users had problems waking up their devices due to the time change. When daylight savings resumed in Spring the following year, more issues arose with iPhones and iPod Touch devices experiencing issues with alarms.

More specifically, Australian Watch Series 4 owners using the Infograph face have been plagued with boot loops. Having just experienced the time change for Fall, many upset Australians were worried that their watches were defective given constant crashing and reboot issues.

Now that the fiasco is over, everything appears to be back to normal. However, Apple's largest markets in the US and Europe have yet to go through the time change. Daylight savings is set to end on November 4 for the majority of Apple's customers. This should leave plenty of time to roll out a fix to avoid crashes on millions of new watches.

Even if Apple is too slow to roll out an update, users can still change their watch face ahead of time just to be on the safe side. Additionally, simply turning off the Series 4 Watch for the day and resuming use once daylight savings has ended will also prevent the boot loop problem from occurring.