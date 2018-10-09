Why it matters: Epic is setting itself up for a stellar holiday season with a new Fortnite Battle Royale bundle that offers both a solid value for newcomers and some exclusive skins that'll no doubt attract veteran players who already own the base game.

One of the biggest games on the planet is getting a retail bundle in time for the holidays, Epic Games and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment announced on Tuesday.

The Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle, launching for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, includes a copy of Fortnite Battle Royale as well as the Frostbite outfit, a Cold Front glider, a Chill-Axe pickaxe, Freezing Point back bling and 1,000 V-Bucks, Fortnite’s in-game currency.

The V-Bucks included in the bundle carry a retail value of $9.99 if purchased separately.

The bundle will be available as a physical retail offering and digitally through the in-game store and first-party digital marketplaces. Interestingly enough, there was no mention of the bundle coming to PC.

Season 6 of Fortnite launched late last month. The Halloween-inspired update introduced a new item called Shadow Stones, companion pets and a new Battle Pass with plenty of unlockable rewards. Seasons typically run for about 10 weeks meaning this one should take us to around mid-December or so.

Look for the Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle to drop on November 13 priced at $29.99.