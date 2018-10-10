Although the tech industry is constantly coming up with new ideas for gadgets, products, and software, that's far from an easy job. Part of the reason the smartphone industry has been a bit stagnant in terms of innovation -- we haven't seen an original iPhone-sized leap forward for some time -- is the difficulty associated with reinventing the wheel.

After all, the "next big thing" will likely need to drastically change the way we think about the devices we carry around in our day to day lives. Creating a new smartphone-like gadget that truly innovates is no small task, so it seems companies like Apple and Samsung have instead focused on smaller, iterative improvements, such as "notches" and edgeless displays.

However, if information leaked by AllAboutSamsung and Evan Blass is to be believed, Samsung may be going in a somewhat unusual direction for a mid-tier device called the "Galaxy A9 Star Pro." The smartphone, according to Blass, will have a whopping four rear cameras.

AllAboutSamsung offers additional details about the cameras - the first camera will reportedly house a 24MP lens, whereas the second, 5MP camera will feature a depth sensor with "live focus" capabilities.

The third camera is 8MP, with a 120-degree "wide-angle lens," according to AllAboutSamsung. The final camera has "twice the optical zoom" (though it's not clear what that's in comparison to) at 10MP.

The outlet adds that the A9 Star Pro will house a Snapdragon 660 processor, 6GB of ram, 128GB of starting storage space, and a 3720mAh battery. These specs are far from the most impressive on the market, but if the A9 Star Pro is priced as a mid-range device, it could be one of the better offerings out there. The smartphone industry is in dire need of more solid low and mid-tier devices that are priced accordingly.

However, as interesting as this is, it should be noted that this information is mostly hearsay at the moment. Samsung has not officially confirmed the A9 Star Pro's existence, though it's hinted at it in past tweets. Regardless, it may be wise to take this report with a grain of salt - for now.

Image courtesy Evan Blass (Twitter)