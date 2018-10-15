The big picture: Dell's new 49-inch ultra-wide monitor looks to be a suitable replacement for a standard dual-screen setup but it carries a hefty price tag. Those considering stepping their display game up may want to consider using a 4K television as a monitor as you can get a great display with a higher resolution and more real estate at a fraction of the price.

Dell on Monday announced what’s being billed as the world’s first 49-inch curved dual QHD monitor. The aptly named Dell UltraSharp U4919DW, which Dell claims is the ideal replacement for two 27-inch QHD monitors, boasts a resolution of 5,120 x 1,440 and an ultra-wide 32:9 aspect ratio.

Spec-wise, the U4919DW offers a 3800R curve radius, 109 pixels per inch and a brightness rating of 350 cd/m² (typical). Response time is rated at 8ms in normal mode and 5ms in fast mode and the contrast ratio is 1,000:1.

A single USB-C cable can be used to transmit power, data and video, helping to reduce cable clutter. Other connectivity options include two HDMI 2.0 ports (HDCP 2.2) (10-bit color @ 60Hz), a single DisplayPort 1.4 connector (HDCP 2.2) (10-bit color @ 60Hz), five USB 3.0 downstream ports and two USB 3.0 upstream ports.

The IPS display allows users to view content from two different PCs thanks to its Picture-by-Picture (PBP) feature, much like a true dual monitor setup but without the annoying bezels. Similarly, the KVM feature allows you to toggle between different machines using a single keyboard and mouse.

As you’d expect, the display is height adjustable and can tilt and swivel to help lock down that ideal viewing angle. It’s also compatible with VESA mounts and stands should you already have a mounting location in mind.

The Dell UltraSharp U4919DW comes backed by a three-year warranty and launches on October 26 priced at $1,699.99.