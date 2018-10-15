Why it matters: ABC's Shark Tank has spawned all sorts of clever creations and now, there's a central hub to purchase products featured on the reality show. Make no mistake - Shark Tank brings in a lot of viewers and could be a lucrative partner for Amazon.

Amazon has launched an official retail outlet for products featured on ABC’s hit reality show Shark Tank. The Shark Tank Collection, now available on Amazon Launchpad, features more than 70 products that have successfully received funding since the show’s premiere in 2009.

Shark Tank, for the uninitiated, features aspiring entrepreneurs as they pitch their business ideas to a panel of investors, or “sharks.” While there’s no guarantee that landing a deal will make you a millionaire overnight, the expertise that investors like Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec and Lori Greiner bring to the table is often invaluable.

Not every entrepreneur that appears on Shark Tank needs to score an investment to have a happy ending. In 2013, Jamie Siminoff pitched a video doorbell called Doorbot. The sharks passed on the product, which later became Ring. Amazon acquired Ring earlier this year for more than $1 billion.

Products currently featured in the Shark Tank Collection include the Hatch Baby smart changing pad and scale, the PhoneSoap 3 UV cell phone sanitizer and the Mission Belt ratcheting belt.

Amazon notes that all start-ups and entrepreneurs that sharks have invested in will be considered for the Launchpad program. Furthermore, Amazon Web Services is offering a $15,000 credit for cloud computing services to each eligible entrepreneur.