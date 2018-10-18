Highly anticipated: Red Dead Redemption 2 is just over one week from launch, and players are getting excited. To tide us over until then, Rockstar has given us one last tease. The launch trailer is less than a minute long, but shows a glimpse into Dutch and Arthur's relationship and motivations.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is almost upon us, and Rockstar has tossed us another bone by way of an official launch trailer. The teaser is only about a minute long or so but does give us a quick glimpse into the internal conflicts between Dutch, Arthur and the gang, and why managing morale is one part of the gameplay.

It’s the almost stereotypical “one last big heist then we can retire” story. We all know how that story goes — the big one is never the big one. The train robbery will likely be a crucial part of the conflict as the clip focuses a lot on it. Dutch and Arthur don’t quite see eye-to-eye on this last "big score."

With a minimum of 60 hours worth of gameplay and 500,000 lines of dialog, this game is going to be big. In fact, a leak of the Japanese version’s dust cover seems to indicate the physical game will come on two discs.

Indeed, the digital download for the PS4 is listed at 105GB, and that is just the standard version without extra content. For those that pre-ordered, the download will begin as early as today. However, Sony and Microsoft will likely stagger auto-downloads over the next 24-48 hours to prevent their servers from crashing. That will still be enough lead time for even the slowest connections to have the game installed and ready to play by midnight October 26.

I have a feeling there are going to be many people staying up late next Thursday — I know I will be.