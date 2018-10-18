What is it? Microsoft is set to release a special limited edition Xbox One X bundle that includes the console and an Elite wireless controller in a sleek platinum finish. The package deal also contains 3-month subscriptions to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold. The whole bundle is worth about $600.

There’s just one catch — it’s not for sale. Microsoft is partnering with Taco Bell in a cross-promotion. Starting on Thursday, October 18, and going through November 21, anyone who orders a $5 “Double Chalupa Box” from Taco Bell will receive a code that they can submit online or via text message that will enter them to win one of the platinum beauties.

Taco Bell was kind enough to send IGN one of the bundles so it could make an unboxing video. The unique console does look pretty awesome.

Don’t worry if you do not like Chalupas (who doesn’t like Chalupas?). There is no purchase necessary to win — it’s just easier. If you would like to enter into the drawing without running to the border, send your name, age, street and email addresses on a stamped postcard and mail it to the following address:

Taco Bell and Xbox Game Code Request

P.O. Box 251328, West Bloomfield, MI 48325

It is important you send a postcard because envelope requests will be discarded. You must be 18 or older to win. You can check out the full contest rules at Taco Bell's website.

One bundle will be given out every 10 minutes throughout the promotion, which works out to a total of 5,040 XboneX bundles being awarded. Winners will receive their package within 72 hours.

Microsoft also says that the limited-edition consoles will have a different startup sound. Instead of the standard Xbox power-up harmonics, the platinum boxes will gong like the Taco Bell commercials.

I really do not need another video game console, but even still — I’m craving a couple of Chalupas now.