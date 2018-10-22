WTF?! We’ve seen plenty of comically priced special limited-edition video games in the past, most of which come with items that can be bought elsewhere at a much lower cost. For the upcoming Devil May Cry 5, Capcom Japan is offering a version that costs $8000—all because it ships with a leather coat.

Capcom Japan’s Ultra Limited Edition versions of Devil May Cry 5 come with replica leather jackets that are worn by the game’s three playable characters: Dante, Nero, and V. For authentic cosplayers and those who think they’d look dashing in Dante’s duster, the most expensive edition is available for 900,000 Japanese Yen, which is around $8000. You also get the game as well, of course, so around $60 will go toward that.

Eight grand is a fair bit of cash to drop on a coat. Thankfully, the Nero Edition with its blue jacket is a much more sensible 750,000 Yen, or around $6500. There’s also the ‘V’ Edition, which costs a bargain 600,000 Yen ($5300) and doesn’t even have sleeves. All Jackets are ‘one size fits all,’ apparently.

Each Ultra Limited Edition also comes with three pieces of interchangeable box art, so that’s something.

Not all of us are made of money, though, so for non-lottery winners, there’s the e-Capcom Limited Edition. Instead of a leather jacket, it comes with a pretty nice work shirt with the Devil May Cry name emblazoned on it. At 11,852 yen, or $105, it’s a lot more sensibly priced than the other versions. No word on whether these limited editions will be sold outside of Japan, though.

Back in 2016, a $10 million version of Dying Light: The Following was released by UK retailer Game. This one-off edition included a role in the Dying Light movie, which still doesn’t seem to be happening. Whether anyone actually bought it is unclear—and unlikely.

Devil May Cry 5 arrives on March 8, 2019, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.