Dell has always created laptops for virtually everybody - it appeals to casual users, enterprise customers, and even hardcore gamers through its ownership of Alienware. However, that's not enough for Dell.

Today, the company announced three new additions to its sturdy Rugged Latitude laptop line: the 7424, 5424, and 5420. These names aren't the most imaginative in the world, but much like the laptops themselves, they put practicality ahead of style.

Dell says each of their new devices boasts "real-world" durability and based on the images we've seen so far, we have no reason to doubt that claim.

Aesthetically speaking, there aren't many significant differences between the three laptops. Though the 5420's is a bit thinner, each device's chassis is incredibly sturdy-looking - it's probably safe to say these notebooks can withstand a fair amount of punishment, whether that includes drops, jostling, or even exposure to extreme temperatures.

According to Dell, the 7424 can operate in temperatures ranging from -20 degrees to 145 degrees (all temperatures in Fahrenheit), whereas the 5424 and 5420 can function in temperatures between -20 degrees and 140 degrees.

The other two laptops feature IP-52 dust and drip protection, whereas the 7424 houses IP-65 protection against "pressurized water."

Durability features aside, what's the hardware within these behemoths look like? Well, it isn't phenomenal -- it's unlikely that an oil rig worker is going to be playing much Doom, anyway -- but they're probably going to be good enough for the audience that would buy them.

Dell offers a range of Intel Core i7 and i5 CPU options, as well as integrated mobile GPUs like the Intel HD 620 or 520. As Ars Technica points out, integrated graphics can be substituted for a discrete AMD Radeon 540 or RX 540.

Each device ships with 8GB of 2400MHz memory and 500GB of 7200RPM SATA storage by default, but both of these specs are upgradeable if you're willing to shell out more money - you could swap the hard drive with a 1TB PCIe SSD for an extra $1,000.

Finally, each of Dell's improved Latitude laptops has a standard 14" 1080p display, presumably with a 60Hz refresh rate.

If you're in the market for a sturdy laptop, Dell's new devices start at $1,399 for the 5420 and scale up to $1,499 for the 5424 and $3,499 for the 7424.