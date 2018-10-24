A hot potato: On one hand, you could argue that first-person shooters like Battlefield and Call of Duty are long in the tooth and in need of something new. Conversely, some will insist that battle royale is already played out and not the new innovation these titles need.

EA in late August revealed that Battlefield V would miss its original launch window. The game was slated to land on October 19 but was pushed back to November 20 to give DICE more time to make adjustments to the core gameplay.

Many – myself included – assumed EA simply bumped the release date as to not sandwich itself between the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on October 12 and Red Dead Redemption 2 on October 26. While that theory still holds some water, another possibility has presented itself.

EA on Wednesday announced that Firestorm, Battlefield V’s battle royale mode, won’t be ready at launch next month. In fact, the popular game mode won’t make its debut until next March as the third chapter in Tides of War, the live service for Battlefield V, along with the arrival of the Greece map.

Chapter one, set to arrive two weeks after Battlefield V’s launch, will add the Panzerstorm map, vehicle customizations and a new single-player War Story called The Last Tiger. Chapter two will land sometime between January and March, adding combined arms and squad conquest.

What are your thoughts? Do you think EA’s decision to push the launch of Firestorm back to March hurts Battlefield V sales this fall?