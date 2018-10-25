The big picture: Steam's user base continues to grow at a healthy rate despite ongoing pressure from console makers. With a full slate of games scheduled for release this holiday season, expect these figures to only trend upwards.

Valve during a recent presentation at the Melbourne International Games Week conference revealed that Steam now enjoys 90 million monthly active users.

According to Valve developers Kristian Miller and Sean Jenkin, Steam also plays host to 47 million daily active users and has hit a peak of 18.5 million concurrent users. Each month, 1.6 million new purchasers are finding their way to the platform.

At last check (in August 2017), Valve had 67 million monthly active users, 33 million daily active users and 14 million peak concurrent users.

Steam’s success is the result of several deliberate acts on Valve’s part. The company offers gamers a massive selection of titles including in-house hits like Dota 2, Portal, Counter-Strike, the Half-Life and Left 4 Dead series and has invested heavily in the platform and user interface over the years. Seasonal sales offering substantial discounts ensure that gamers are willing to open their wallets on a regular basis.

Speaking of seasonal sales, the dates for Steam’s Halloween, Autumn and Winter events recently leaked. According to the intelligence, those are set to begin on October 29, November 21 and December 20, respectively.

Valve developers also revealed that support for the Australian dollar is coming to the platform in mid-November.