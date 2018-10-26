Why it matters: Resident Evil was a landmark game for the survival horror genre, spawning an entire franchise complete with major motion pictures, comics, merchandise, novels and more. If you missed the chance to play these games the first time around or want to experience them again, Nintendo will soon present that opportunity.

Capcom on Friday announced plans to bring three Resident Evil fan favorites – Resident Evil, Resident Evil 0 and Resident Evil 4 – to the Nintendo Switch.

The original Resident Evil debuted on Sony’s PlayStation in 1996 as a truly groundbreaking entry in the survival horror genre. It’s one of the few games I actually remember purchasing, perhaps because it had such a lasting impression on me. Capcom’s effort was equal parts intriguing and frightening, with an excellent storyline and a camera system that was frustratingly refreshing.

Capcom is bringing multiple fan favorites to Nintendo Switch! Resident Evil, Resident Evil 0, and Resident Evil 4 will each be launching on Nintendo Switch in 2019! We'll have more info soon! — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) October 26, 2018



Despite the confusing name, Resident Evil 0 is actually the fifth major installment in the franchise, landing on Nintendo’s GameCube in 2002. Resident Evil 4 followed a few years later in 2005, also for the GameCube. All were eventually re-released as HD remakes over the years.

Unfortunately, Capcom didn’t elaborate on the matter so we don’t know exactly when the games will be ready for Nintendo’s portable, how much they’ll cost or even which versions gamers will be getting. Hopefully it’ll be the remastered HD versions.

Capcom is also working on a remake of Resident Evil 2 set to launch sometime next year. Based on what we’ve seen thus far, it looks rather impressive.