Through the looking glass: If you’re the kind of user who's spent hundreds of dollars on apps and games for your phone, you might want to get excited about a rumored subscription model coming to the Play Store.

In June, an XDA Developer exploring Play Store code stumbled upon a disabled feature called “Play Pass.” Forcing the feature on didn’t seem to do anything but decompiling the code led to the discovery that it involved subscriptions of some sort. They didn’t think much of it because features like this are discovered regularly but rarely make it to the real world, so it wasn’t reported at the time.

“Imagine your app store has a subscription that offers hundreds of dollars of paid apps and games for a monthly fee. How well does ‘pass’ describe this service?”

However, a few days ago, a friend of the developer using Google Opinion Rewards was asked a question.

I’d say it describes it pretty well. As XDA Developers notes, using Google Opinion Rewards to ask questions about product names is entirely within character. For example, way back in March 2016, there was a question going around about tasty foods starting with “N.” Shortly after, Android 7.0 launched with the name “Nougat.”

While there’s no guarantee this feature will roll out, it seems like there’s a good likelihood. Google will simply be the latest in a long line of companies to introduce a subscription model to its products.