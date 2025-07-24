Microsoft's Link to Windows app on Android is reportedly getting a useful new feature: the ability to lock a PC remotely from a smartphone. Windows Central notes that the feature is rolling out gradually with version 1.25071.165 and isn't available to everyone just yet.

Android users could already configure their Windows PCs to lock automatically when they walk away, using their phone's Bluetooth signal as a proximity trigger. However, the new update gives users a manual option as well, allowing them to lock their PC even if they're outside Bluetooth range or don't have the proximity feature enabled.

To remotely lock a Windows PC using a linked Android device, users need to open the Link to Windows app on their phone and tap the "Lock PC" button. Tapping the button immediately locks the connected PC with no further interaction required. As an added security measure, the action also disconnects the phone from the Windows Phone Link app until the user manually logs back in to the PC.

Another new feature in the updated Link to Windows app lets users sync clipboards between linked devices. With clipboard syncing enabled, content copied on a PC becomes accessible on the connected Android device – a feature iPhone users have enjoyed since Apple introduced Universal Clipboard in 2016.

The update also lets users view all files and photos recently shared from their PC. Users can also share files from their Android device to their PC and cast their phone's screen to the PC – actions previously only possible from the Windows Phone Link app. These enhancements aim to streamline cross-device workflows, making it easier to manage content and interact with your devices seamlessly.

With over a billion downloads on the Play Store, Link to Windows ranks among the most popular Android apps for power users. It holds a 4.2-star rating, indicating general satisfaction with its features and usability. While some third-party apps offer similar capabilities, many users prefer Microsoft's official app for its perceived security and reliability.