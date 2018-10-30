Forward-looking: Red Dead Redemption 2 is off to an excellent start and in the long-term, could challenge Grand Theft Auto V as Rockstar's biggest moneymaker. Whether or not it'll be able to reach that level of success before the arrival of GTA VI, however, remains to be seen.

Red Dead Redemption 2 raked in over $725 million in worldwide retail sell-through (sales by retailers to customers) in its first three days, Rockstar Games revealed on Tuesday, making it the biggest entertainment launch of 2018.

According to the publisher, it’s the second-highest grossing entertainment launch of all time behind Grand Theft Auto V which brought in over $1 billion in its first three days. It seems those extra hours of overtime are finally paying off.

Sony Interactive Entertainment said the horse opera was the most pre-ordered game ever on PlayStation Network. It also generated the highest day one sales and highest sales for the first three days on the market in PlayStation Network history.

Rockstar’s windfall from Red Dead Redemption 2 is only going to increase in the coming months due to the holidays and the launch of Red Dead Online, the game’s multiplayer component. Rockstar plans to launch Red Dead Online in November as a public beta.

Still, it has a long way to go before it matches the success of Grand Theft Auto V. As of April, the action-adventure game had sold 90 million copies worldwide and generated $6 billion in revenue for Rockstar.