Something to look forward to: There was an obscene number of smartphones on show at Berlin’s IFA event last August, but what was especially memorable about the Motorola One and One Power was how similar they looked to the iPhone X. It appeared that neither of these Android One handsets would be available in the US, but that changes this week.

The Motorola One, which has already launched in international markets, will be available for $399 as a Best Buy exclusive. It’ll arrive on the company’s website this Friday (November 9) and hits retail stores on November 11.

Being an Android One phone, buyers get Google's stock mobile OS experience, which means not only is there no added bloat, but it also comes with two years of software updates and three years of security updates. The Motorola One ships with Android 8.0 Oreo, so you’ll be good up until Android “Q.”

The Motorola One is a solid mid-range device. It comes with a 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor, a 5.9-inch 720 x 1520 LCD screen, a 3,000mAh battery, and 64GB of expandable storage. You also get 13MP + 2MP dual rear cameras along with an 8MP front-facing snapper, a rear fingerprint reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is becoming increasingly rare these days.

The Motorola One is a GSM unlocked phone, so you’ll have to look elsewhere if you’re on Sprint, Verizon, or another CDMA network.

Motorola is apparently a fan of the iPhone X’s looks. The Motorola One borrows heavily from the phone’s design, as does the One Power, though neither imitates Apple’s former flagship quite like the Motorola P30. Still, we all know how much Android users love notches…