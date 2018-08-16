Bottom line: With virtually every smartphone maker other than Samsung adding a notch to their new handsets, comparisons with the iPhone X are inevitable. But with the P30, Motorola looks to have made what is almost an identical copy of Apple’s flagship.

Android notches usually differ from the iPhone X's by coming in various shapes and sizes, such as the smaller versions found in Oppo’s F9 and the Essential phone, which was the first handset to use a cutout.

But many smartphones stick very closely to Apple’s design. Just look at the Motorola P30, which, other than the branding and larger bottom bezel, is extremely similar to the iPhone X. The company is even advertising it with a wallpaper that looks like the iPhone X’s default option.

Apple isn’t the only company Motorola appears to have ‘drawn inspiration’ from. Aurora, one of the P30’s color options, is suspiciously close to the Twilight color available with Huawei’s P20. Both appear as different shades depending on the lighting and viewing angles.

A notable difference between the P30 and the phones it imitates are the specs. Motorola’s device comes with a mid-range Snapdragon 636 SoC, 6GB of RAM, a 6.2-inch display with a 19:9 aspect ratio (2246 x 1080), a 3,000mAh battery, 16MP and 5MP rear cameras—both with f/1.8 aperture—and a 12MP selfie cam. It also features Android 8.0 Oreo with Lenovo’s ZUI 4.0 interface and sports a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Unsurprisingly, the P30 is a lot cheaper than the high-end flagships. It will cost $303 (64GB storage) to $360 (128GB storage) when released on September 15. It’s also available in black or white colors, in addition to Aurora.