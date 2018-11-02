In brief: Plenty of focus is on Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy X foldable handset right now, but the company is set to unveil another device that’s a far cry from the usual flagships: the W2019 flip phone. In addition to being a dual-screen clamshell, one interesting element of the W2019 is that it lacks a headphone jack.

Samsung’s flip phone has leaked a number of times over the last few months, but judging from invites sent out to the Chinese media, the company is going to officially announce it on November 9.

A TEENA listing reveals that the clamshell consists of two 4.2-inch Super AMOLED screens and packs a Snapdragon 845 SoC and a 3,000 mAh battery. It also comes with a USB Type-C port. The leaked pictures do make the device look quite snazzy, with its brushed metal and glass materials, but, like Samsung’s previous Android flip phones, availability is limited to China, and the W2019 is incredibly expensive: it’s expected to cost a breathtaking $2500 - $3000.

What’s especially interesting about this phone is that it’s missing a 3.5mm headphone jack, making it the first major Samsung device to lack the long-used port. Ever since Apple dropped the jack in the iPhone 7 back in 2016, more Android manufacturers have gone down the same route, with Samsung being the most notable holdout—but that looks to be changing.

An October report claimed the Korean firm was set to finally switch to USB Type-C only in its devices, with the Galaxy S10 possibly being the last flagship to carry the 3.5mm port. Could the W2019 be a sign of things to come? If so, what would be next for Samsung? A notch?