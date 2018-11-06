With the holiday season upon us -- and hopefully plenty of good deals to take advantage of -- we'll be circulating tech deal roundups gathered by our friends at TechBargains about twice a week. We'll make sure only the best deals (in our opinion) make it here so keep checking in the coming weeks for more. Today's highlights include Amazon's one-day sale on a variety of Logitech goodies with discounts ranging from 35 percent to 63 percent off on more than a dozen items, the lowest price we've seen for Samsung's killer 970 Evo SSD, and more...

Featured Deals

Laptop & Desktop Computers

Dell Inspiron 17 5000 Intel Core i5-8250U Quad-core 17.3" 1920x1080 Laptop for $629.99 at Dell (list price $799.99).

Dell Vostro 14 5000 Intel Core i5-8250U Quad-core 14" 1920x1080 Laptop with 256GB SSD for $614.45 at Dell (list price $1067.14).

Dell Vostro 15 5000 Intel Core i7-7500U 15.6" 1920x1080 Laptop with 4GB NVIDIA GeForce 940MX, 256GB SSD for $779 at Dell (list price $1327.14).

Dell Inspiron Small 3000 Intel Core i3-8100 Quad-core SFF Win10 Home Desktop for $369.99 at Dell (list price $499.99).

Dell Vostro 3670 Intel Core i5-8400 Six-core Win10 Pro Tower Desktop (8GB/1TB) for $579 at Dell (list price $927.14).

Intel NUC NUC7i5BNH Intel i5-7260U Mini PC Kit for $329 at Amazon (list price $370).

Dell D3218HN 32" 1080p Ultra-Wide IPS LED Monitor for $159 at Walmart (list price $249).

Dell S2719DGF 27" 2560x1440 1ms FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $359.99 at Dell (list price $529.99).

LG 29WK600-W 29" UltraWide 1080p IPS Monitor with HDR10 and FreeSync for $214.44 at Amazon (list price $299.99).

Alienware Aurora Intel Core i5-8400 Six-Core Gaming Desktop with 8GB GeForce GTX 1070 for $949.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 - list price $1199.99).

HDTVs & Home Entertainment

50" Samsung UN50NU6900 4K UHD Smart LED HDTV (2018 Model) for $327.99 at Walmart (list price $599.99).

65" LG 65SK8000PUA 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV with AI ThinQ + $100 Dell Gift Card for $1097 at Dell (list price $1797).

Yamaha RX-V683BL 7.2ch Dolby Atmos Bluetooth AV Receiver for $299 at Amazon (list price $649.95).

55" VIZIO D55x-G1 4K UHD HDR Smart LED HDTV for $348 at Walmart (list price $478).

55" TCL 55S517 4K UHD Roku Smart LED HDTV for $429.99 at Walmart (list price $699.99).

55" TCL 55S405 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart LED HDTV for $349.99 at Amazon (list price $599.99).

Polk Audio Command Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer and Built-in Alexa Smart Functionality for $199 at Amazon (list price $299).

Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K Ultra HD Media Player for $49 at Amazon (list price $59.99).

Electronics & Components

Samsung EVO Select 128GB MicroSDXC Card with Adapter for $24.99 (256GB for $60) at Amazon (list price $41.99).

Nokia 6.1 32GB 5.5" 1920x1080 Unlocked Smartphone for $199.99 at Walmart (list price $269).

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 Turbo OC 8GB Graphics Card for $449.99 at Amazon (list price $549.99).

DC Bench 4 Digital Variable Power Supply (0-30V/0-5A) for $47.29 at Amazon (use code: PX9H532H - list price $89.99).

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm) + Extra Band for $289 at Walmart (list price $358).

Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm 1.3" AMOLED Bluetooth 4GB Smart Watch for $299 at Amazon (list price $349.99).

Aukey Scepter Series 35.4" x 15.7" XXL Large Gaming Mouse Pad for $11.99 at Amazon (use code: AUKEY33K - list price $19.99).

Samsung 860 EVO 500GB 2.5" SATA Solid State Drive for $82.99 at Amazon (list price $109.99).

Motorola Moto X 4th Gen 32GB 5.2" Unlocked 4G LTE Smartphone (Project Fi Compatible) for $199.99 at Amazon (list price $399.99).

Netgear Arlo Q 1080p HD Wired Security Camera for $99.99 at Amazon (list price $219.99).

RAVPower Qi 10W Wireless Charger Pad with QC 3.0 Adapter for $19.99 at Amazon (use code: GoWirels - list price $29.99).

Brother HLL2390DW Compact Monochrome Laser Printer for $99.99 at Amazon (list price $149.99).

GGMM M4 40W Bluetooth WiFi Wireless Speaker (Apple Airplay Certified) for $79.99 at Amazon (use code: GGMMM4M3 - list price $159.99).

Tools & Home Improvement, Gadgets, and more

Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater for $279 at Amazon (list price $449.99).

Delonghi ESAM3300 Magnifica Super Automatic Espresso Maker for $506.58 at Amazon (list price $649.99).

Dremel 7300-N/5 4.8V MiniMite Cordless Rotary Tool for $19.97 at Walmart (list price $44.99).

Eagle 5-Gal Galvanized Steel Gasoline Safety Can with Funnel for $26.76 at Amazon (list price $66.72).

