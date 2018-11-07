In brief: Blizzard incurred the combined wrath of (most) gamers when the only Diablo title it revealed at BlizzCon was a mobile game called Diablo Immortal. However, according to two anonymous sources that spoke to Kotaku, the company was going to announce Diablo 4 at the end of the opening ceremony, but this unveiling was canceled at the last minute. Now, Blizzard denies that any such reveal was planned.

As EA proved when it announced Command and Conquer: Rivals at E3, many PC owners aren’t happy when companies take the platform’s classic games and turn them into mobile titles—even if they are reportedly pretty good.

Last month, Blizzard said: “we currently have multiple teams working on different Diablo projects and we can’t wait to tell you all about them . . . when the time is right.” It added that “While we won’t be ready to announce all of our projects, we do intend to share some Diablo-related news with you at the show.”

Despite hinting that Diablo 4 wouldn’t be at BlizzCon, a lot of fans were outraged when the only mention of the game was Diablo Immortal, which is set between the second and third games. It even led to one person asking the Diablo panel if the announcement was an “out of season April Fool’s joke.”

Soon after the event, a report by Kotaku’s Jason Schreier claimed Blizzard had recorded a video in which company co-founder Allen Adham revealed that Diablo 4 was in the works. The site claimed it was going to be played at BlizzCon but got pulled in the run-up to the event. Blizzard, however, disputes that it ever planned to show the clip.

“First off we want to mention that we definitely hear our community. We generally don’t comment on rumors or speculation, but we can say that we didn’t pull any announcements from BlizzCon this year or have plans for other announcements. We do continue to have different teams working on multiple unannounced Diablo projects, and we look forward to announcing when the time is right,” said the company, in a statement.

Kotaku says two people familiar with Blizzard’s plans confirmed that the video exists, but it seems playing it at BlizzCon was never on the cards. The publication adds that the game is definitely in development, but as it’s gone through so many changes over the years—at least two different iterations under different directors—and may change further, Blizzard isn’t yet ready to unveil it officially.